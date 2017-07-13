The Latest: Group criticizes Iraq gov't over Mosul killings

BAGHDAD — The Latest on the situation following the declaration of full victory over the Islamic State group in Mosul (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Human Rights Watch has condemned videos circulating on social media purportedly showing Iraqi forces killing and beating men suspected of being Islamic State group fighters.

Two videos seen by The Associated Press were posted to Facebook a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared "total victory" in Mosul.

In one of the videos posted on Tuesday, soldiers throw a man over the side of a rooftop and shoot his body after he hits the ground.

In another, a man in Iraqi army fatigues guns down an unarmed man kneeling in front of a car.

Human Rights Watch Iraq researcher Belkis Wille said on Thursday that "these horrific reports of mistreatment and murder have been met by silence from Baghdad, only further fostering the feeling of impunity among armed forces in Mosul."

___

11:35 a.m.

Human Rights Watch says Iraqi security forces have forcibly relocated dozens of families with alleged links to Islamic State group.

Authorities describe the camp they were moved to as a "rehabilitation camp."

In a statement issued on Thursday, the rights group says the camp is located in Bartella, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Mosul, and houses at least 170 families, mostly women and children from areas of west of Mosul where the last fight took place.

Citing interviews with some families, HRW says they were brought against their will because of accusations that they had relatives linked to ISIS. HRW Deputy Middle East director, Lama Fakih, described it as "abusive acts" and "war crimes."