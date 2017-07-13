The Latest: Iraqi man facing deportation seeking refuge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on an Iraqi man in New Mexico who is facing deportation (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

An attorney for an Iraqi man facing deportation says his client is taking sanctuary in at an undisclosed house of worship in Albuquerque.

Kadhim Al-bumohammed (kah-DHEEM al-boo-MOH-HAH-med) did not show up Thursday for a scheduled immigration hearing at which he was expected to be detained. His attorney says Al-bumohammed made the decision to instead seek refuge after talking with his family.

Al-bumohammed has informed immigration authorities of his location.

About 300 supporters rallied on his behalf outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Albuquerque.

Supporters say Al-bumohammed helped train U.S. soldiers going to Iraq and will face death if he's deported.

The U.S. government says 1,400 Iraqis are under deportation orders nationwide. Some have been under orders for years because they committed crimes in the U.S.

Al-bumohammed has two misdemeanour domestic violence convictions in California.

