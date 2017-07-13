The Latest: Jimmy Carter taken to hospital 'as a precaution'

ATLANTA — The Latest on Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (all times local):

A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he was taken to a hospital "as a precaution" after becoming dehydrated at a Habitat for Humanity construction project in Canada.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 92-year-old Carter was taken to St. Boniface General Hospital for rehydration. Congileo says Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, is with him.

The Carters were at a build site in Winnipeg on Thursday when he became ill. The couple are in the middle of a multiday project building houses in various Canadian cities. It's the 34th time they have volunteered on projects for the Atlanta-based charity.

