The Latest: Qatar crisis lingers as US envoy heads home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy aimed at ending the Gulf crisis between Qatar and four other Arab nations. (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The top U.S. diplomat has wrapped up his first foray in shuttle diplomacy with little sign of progress in breaking a deadlock between Qatar and four Arab neighbours that are isolating it.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travelled to the tiny, U.S.-allied Gulf nation for a second time and held a lunch meeting with 37-year-old Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani before heading back to Washington later Thursday.

Tillerson and his Qatari counterpart appeared before cameras in the capital, Doha, but ignored reporters' questions before he left.

___

9:45 a.m.

The U.S.'s top diplomat was expected to travel back to Qatar for more talks with the country's 37-year-old emir.

The move comes a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up discussions with the king of Saudi Arabia and other officials from Arab countries lined up against Qatar.

Tillerson's travels have so far not led to any signs of a breakthrough in an increasingly entrenched dispute that has divided some of America's most important Mideast allies.