The Latest: Qatar crisis lingers as US envoy heads home
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy aimed at ending the Gulf crisis between Qatar and four other Arab nations. (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
The top U.S. diplomat has wrapped up his first foray in shuttle diplomacy with little sign of progress in breaking a deadlock between Qatar and four Arab
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Tillerson and his Qatari counterpart appeared before cameras in the capital, Doha, but ignored reporters' questions before he left.
___
9:45 a.m.
The U.S.'s top diplomat was expected to travel back to Qatar for more talks with the country's 37-year-old emir.
The move comes a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up discussions with the king of Saudi Arabia and other officials from Arab countries lined up against Qatar.
Tillerson's travels have so far not led to any signs of a breakthrough in an increasingly entrenched dispute that has divided some of America's most important Mideast allies.
Tillerson's trip from Kuwait to the western Saudi city of Jiddah followed discussions on Tuesday with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that ended with the signing of a counterterrorism pact.
