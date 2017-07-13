Third time's charm on visas for Afghan girls robotics team

KABUL — The Latest on developments with the Afghan girls robotic team (all times local):

The third time's the charm for war-torn Afghanistan's all girls team who have been applying for U.S. visas to compete in an international robotics competition in Washington D.C.

The girls will receive their visas after being told President Donald Trump personally intervened to reverse a decision by the U.S. State Department, says team manager Alireza Mehraban.

Mehraban says: "It's a happy moment for our team."

The grils will now be able to participate in next week's international competition along with entrants from 157 countries, which also includes Syrian refugees.

"It's important for Afghan women to be able to share their ideas," said Mehraban.

