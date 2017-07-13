UN Assembly backs $40.5 million for Haiti cholera victims
The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution backing the U.N. chief's appeal to member states to transfer $40.5 million in unspent funds from Haiti's peacekeeping mission to help victims of a cholera outbreak that has afflicted over 800,000 people.
The resolution adopted Thursday by consensus reiterates the world body's "grave concern" at the cholera outbreak, which has resulted in over 9,000 deaths. It recognizes that the U.N. bears "a moral responsibility to the victims of the cholera epidemic in Haiti and to their families" and to support the country in overcoming the epidemic.
The resolution welcomes the new approach aimed at reducing the incidence of cholera by improving Haiti's water, sanitation and health systems, improving access to care and treatment, and supporting victims and their families through their communities.
