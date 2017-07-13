Venezuela cop in helicopter attack attends opposition rally.

CARACAS, Venezuela — A Venezuelan police officer who stole a helicopter and fired on two government buildings appeared in public for the first time Thursday night, showing up at an anti-government demonstration in Caracas.

Except in videos uploaded to the internet, Oscar Perez hadn't been seen since he shocked the nation June 27 by using a stolen helicopter to fire grenades and gunshots at the supreme court and interior ministry buildings. The government called it a "terrorist attack."

Perez spoke briefly to journalists at the Thursday night vigil to honour the more than 90 people killed during three months of anti-government protests. He then hopped on the back of a motorcycle and sped off.