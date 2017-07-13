Woman leaving NYC church robbed, sexually assaulted by 5 men
NEW YORK — Police in New York City are searching for five men who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman leaving church.
A 50-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday night in Queens. Police say the woman had left church and was walking to a train when she was robbed of money, her debit card and her cellphone by two men at gunpoint. Investigators say three other men approached the woman and sexually assaulted her.
The woman ran back to her church for help after the assault.
Police searched for video Wednesday.
