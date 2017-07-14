Aid groups wary of proposed Italian rules on migrant rescues
ROME — Humanitarian organizations that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are voicing concern at a proposed set of rules to govern their operations that Italy has drafted amid accusations that some agencies are complicit with the Libyan-based traffickers.
Rescue boats could be refused port in Italy if they don't sign onto the proposed code of conduct, which the Italian government is to present to the nongovernmental organizations in the coming days.
Michele Trainiti, search and rescue
Under the proposed rules, boats would be barred from entering Libyan waters to rescue migrants, except in cases of imminent emergency.
