Aid groups wary of proposed Italian rules on migrant rescues

Migrants disembark from the NGO (Non-government organization) Medecins Sans Frontier Vos Prudence ship after being rescued at sea, at Salerno's harbor, Italy, Friday, July 14, 2017. 935 migrants disembarked from the ship. (Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP)

ROME — Humanitarian organizations that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are voicing concern at a proposed set of rules to govern their operations that Italy has drafted amid accusations that some agencies are complicit with the Libyan-based traffickers.

Rescue boats could be refused port in Italy if they don't sign onto the proposed code of conduct, which the Italian government is to present to the nongovernmental organizations in the coming days.

Michele Trainiti, search and rescue co-ordinator of Doctors Without Borders, told The Associated Press on Friday that the draft rules seem to violate the aid groups' independence and neutrality and could hamper their ability to rescue migrants.

Under the proposed rules, boats would be barred from entering Libyan waters to rescue migrants, except in cases of imminent emergency.

