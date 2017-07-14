Albania police seize at least 15 tons of marijuana

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have seized at least 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of marijuana hidden in a southwestern village.

Police spokesman Gentian Mullai says that officers had found the drugs Friday in Llakatund, 150 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana. Police also seized about 700 kilograms (1,500 pounds) in a separate operation at another village in the Kavaja district, 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Tirana.

Police declined to provide further details, saying operations are ongoing.