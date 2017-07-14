Albania police seize at least 15 tons of marijuana
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have seized at least 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of marijuana hidden in a southwestern village.
Police spokesman Gentian Mullai says that officers had found the drugs Friday in Llakatund, 150
Police declined to provide further details, saying operations are ongoing.
This year, authorities have made major seizures of cannabis stored in remote areas, along the coast or on speedboats to be illegally smuggled to