Attack on market in Congo's capital kills at least 2

KINSHASA, Congo — Congo police say a group of assailants carrying guns and machetes staged an attack in the capital's main market, killing at least two people and seriously wounding six police officers.

Police spokesman Col. Pierrot Mwanamputu said Friday the administrator of the market and the deputy commissioner of police were killed in the afternoon attack in Kinshasa.

He said the wounded officers have been hospitalized. He said one of the attackers was captured, while others fled into the city leaving their AK-47s and causing panic. Shops and businesses were all closed.

It wasn't clear who staged the attack. But in May, Christian sect members of Bundu Dia Mayala stormed a prison, freeing their leader and dozens of others.