California man gets 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes.

Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanour battery and being under the influence.

The cats began mysteriously disappearing from San Jose's Cambrian Park neighbourhood in September 2015. Then cats began turning up dead, the Mercury News of San Jose reported Friday (http://bayareane.ws/2v1HbBj ).