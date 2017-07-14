California man gets 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes.
Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of
The cats began mysteriously disappearing from San Jose's Cambrian Park
Farmer was found Oct. 8, 2015 in a Home Depot parking lot, sleeping in his car with a dead cat curled up in the