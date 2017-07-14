Civil rights activists call on Ohio prosecutor for 3rd trial
CINCINNATI — Civil rights activists and other community leaders are joining the family of an unarmed black man killed during a traffic stop in calling for a third trial of a white former police officer.
Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati President Donyetta Bailey said in a press conference Friday that the Ray Tensing case shouldn't end without justice being done.
Prosecutor Joe Deters' (DEE'-turz) could announce next week a decision on whether Tensing will be tried again. The judge has scheduled a July 24 meeting. Tensing's attorney has asked her to dismiss the charges after two hung juries on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.
The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer says he feared for his life when motorist Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the July 19, 2015, stop.
