Egypt's state-run media says attack kills 5 police in Giza

CAIRO — Egypt's state-run news agency says gunmen have attacked a security checkpoint in Cairo, killing five security forces.

MENA quotes an Interior Ministry statement as saying the gunmen attacked the checkpoint Friday in the Badrashin area in Giza, part of Greater Cairo.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Insurgents have carried out a number of attacks in Egypt since the 2013 military ouster of an elected Islamist president. The violence has been concentrated in the northern Sinai Peninsula, but there have also been several attacks on the mainland, including in the capital.