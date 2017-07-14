FBI: Fugitive lawyer linked to social security fraud spotted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities searching for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer involved in a massive Social Security fraud case have released surveillance photos that they say show him at a gas station and a Walmart in New Mexico in early June.

Amy Hess is the FBI's top agent in Kentucky. She said Friday that Eric Conn fled in June using a truck owned and registered by an unidentified co-conspirator to a "dummy" company in Montana.

Hess says the FBI traced the truck to New Mexico, where it was abandoned.

She says there's no indication Conn crossed into Mexico.