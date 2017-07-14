Fernanda becomes a Category 2 hurricane in eastern Pacific
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Fernanda has grown into a Category 2 storm off Mexico's west coast but does not pose any immediate threat to land as it heads farther out into the Pacific.
The U.S National Hurricane Center forecasts that Fernanda will continue to strengthen and is likely to become a major hurricane later Friday.
Fernanda was moving westward at 12 mph (19 kph).
