Germany: Turkey blocks lawmakers' visit to NATO airbase
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A German lawmaker says Turkey is blocking a planned visit next week by parliamentarians to German soldiers stationed at a NATO airbase.
Wolfgang Hellmich, the chairman of parliament's
The visit by lawmakers to the base in Konya was planned for Monday. NATO AWACS surveillance planes are based there, and part of their crew is German.
Germany decided in June to move reconnaissance and
Most Popular
-
Babies don’t discriminate until they learn how to: UBC study
-
Man claims he ran down someone to save a woman’s life. Now he faces manslaughter charge
-
Stirring things up: Group of Halifax restaurants say they're doing away with straws, unless you ask
-
Tourist killed by jetliner blast at seaside airport in St. Maarten