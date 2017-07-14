GOP lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire lawmaker has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Friday that 29-year-old Republican Rep. Eric Schleien has been charged with one misdemeanour count of sexual assault and two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

Conway says the Portsmouth Police Department conducted the investigation.

Messages were left for Schleien and his lawyer.

Schleien is serving his second term in the New Hampshire House. He represents Hudson and Pelham.