Governors look to talk to Pence about GOP health care plan
PROVIDENCE, R.I. —
Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to speak at the National Governors Association meeting in Providence on Friday.
Some Democratic governors publicly criticized the revised health care bill, which was released Thursday.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says Republicans in Congress are "still trying to put lipstick on a pig, but guess what? It's still a pig."
Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she plans to voice strong opposition to Pence.
Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he's already told Pence he's concerned about protecting people newly eligible for Medicaid. He plans to reiterate those concerns.
