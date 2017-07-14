Hole the size of a small pool opens in Florida neighbourhood
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are evacuating residents of several homes after a hole the size of a small swimming pool opened in the ground.
Pasco County spokesman Doug Tobin said in an email that a boat is falling into the hole, which opened up on Friday morning north of Tampa in Land O'Lakes.
Tobin says surrounding homes are being evacuated and that emergency management officials are heading to the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
