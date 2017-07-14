Mental exam ordered for recruiting office bombing suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2tTNoyV ) that U.S. Magistrate Frank McCarthy ordered the evaluation Friday for 28-year-old Benjamin Roden after defence attorneys questioned whether he can assist in his own defence .

Noting his recent apparent mental decline, McCarthy says Roden may be suffering from a mental health issue that has rendered him incompetent to prepare for trial.

Roden is accused of setting off a pipe bomb late Monday outside an unoccupied Air Force recruiting office in suburban Tulsa.