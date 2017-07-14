No Whining: Pope's humour intact despite rough few weeks

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis hasn't lost his sense of humour despite a rough few weeks of clamourous exits of top Vatican officials and some other negative headlines.

He has hung a sign on the door of his hotel suite reading: "No Whining." In smaller print the sign continues: "Transgressors are subject to a syndrome of victimization and the ensuing reduction of a sense of humour and capacity to resolve problems. Sanctions are doubled when the violation is committed in the presence of children."