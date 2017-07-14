Poland's top politician says judiciary needs radical steps

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's most powerful politician insists that "radical actions" are necessary to heal the nation's judiciary and vowed to push ahead despite vehement protests from Poland's opposition and European bodies.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party, was referring at a Friday news conference to new regulations that give lawmakers power over the body which chooses judges and to a draft law that would empower the justice minister to appoint or dismiss Supreme Court justices.

The opposition and some European politicians say the moves put an end to judicial independence and violate democracy and the rule of law.