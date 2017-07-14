Portugal expedites new drone law after airplane near-misses

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is expediting a law that will introduce mandatory registration and insurance for drones weighing more than 250 grams (8.8 ounces).

The measure follows eight near-misses between drones and commercial aircraft at Portuguese airports in June. Airlines have warned of a potential disaster caused by drones.

Infrastructure Minister Pedro Marques says experts are also developing radar technology that will allow the detection of small unmanned aircraft.

Marques told a parliamentary committee Friday that he doesn't expect planned European Union-wide legislation on smaller drones to be ready before next year, so the Portuguese government is accelerating its own law for publication by the end of this month.