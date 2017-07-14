Rapper arrested after shooting returning to Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A rapper arrested in Alabama after a shooting that injured more than two dozen people is Arkansas is being returned there to face charges in another shooting.

Court and jail records show Ricky Hampton signed papers agreeing to return to Arkansas. He left the county jail in Birmingham, Alabama, early Friday.

Also known as Finese 2Tymes, the 25-year-old performer from Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested in Birmingham on July 2 at a rap show held one day after the shooting in Arkansas.

Records show Hampton is charged with crimes including aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred days before the Little Rock shooting.