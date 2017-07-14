Rescue group: 2 killed in airstrikes on Damascus outskirts

BEIRUT — A Syrian first responders' group says at least two people were killed in a barrage of airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus as pro-government forces intensify efforts to push rebels away from Syria's capital.

The Syrian Civil Defence group, more popularly known as the White Helmets, posted a video of rescue workers retrieving one of the victims from the rubble of a building on Friday.

It said at least one other person was killed and several people were wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported ten airstrikes on opposition-held areas of the contested Ein Terma suburb of Damascus in the morning alone.