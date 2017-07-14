Rights group warns of state obstruction in Srebrenica trial

BELGRADE, Serbia — A prominent human rights group has warned of systematic state obstruction of war crimes trials in Serbia after landmark proceedings against eight former Bosnian Serb police officers charged with taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre were halted.

The Humanitarian Law Center said Friday an appeals court decision to reject the indictment in the killing of 8,000 Muslims from Srebrenica, and thus stop an ongoing trial, was the result of an "inadmissible omission" by Serbia's state authorities.

The Appeals court said Thursday the indictment in the Srebrenica trial was invalid because it was filed while Serbia did not have a chief war crimes prosecutor. This means the trial has to start over.