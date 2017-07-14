Saudi report: Soldier killed in attack in Shiite province

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia's official news agency says attackers have killed a border guard soldier and wounded another in Qatif, an eastern province heavily populated by the kingdom's minority Shiites.

SPA says the attack took place late on Thursday.

Friday's report identified the slain soldier as Mohammed Hazai. It gave no further details but said that authorities are investigating.

The attack came days after Saudi Arabia executed four Shiites convicted on terrorism charges for attacks on the police and their role in violent protests.