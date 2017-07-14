Spain's running of the bulls: 6 runners injured on final day

PAMPLONA, Spain — Medical officials in Spain say that the bull run on the final day of the San Fermin festival has left six people injured. But no gorings have been reported.

The run in the northern city of Pamplona was the fastest this year. Bulls from Seville's Miura cattle ranch completed the 930-yard (850-meter) course through narrow, cobbled streets in two minutes, 10 seconds.

Navarra Hospital Dr. Jon Arizeta said Friday that one of the six runners suffered serious injuries to the head and back. Others were also hurt in the head and face. At least one had a broken arm.

Most people are hurt in falls or by being trampled on by bulls.