Supreme Court justice cancels visit after wife fractures hip

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has cancelled his visit to a federal judicial conference in San Francisco after his wife fractured her hip in Austria.

The Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday that Kennedy would forego his trip to the 9th Circuit courts' annual conference to be with his wife, Mary, while she recuperates. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Kennedy was teaching in Austria.

He was scheduled to speak to new U.S. citizens following a naturalization ceremony on 9th Circuit conference's opening day on Monday. Later that day, he was going to discuss civics education with the director and producer of the hit musical "Hamilton."