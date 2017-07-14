The Latest: 2 Ukrainians killed in Egypt attack on tourists

CAIRO — The Latest on developments in Egypt (all times local):

An Egyptian security official says two Ukrainian female tourists who were among the six wounded in a stabbing attack in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada have died.

The official says the two women died shortly after the attack on Friday. The attacker stabbed six foreign tourists at a Hurghada hotel after swimming up to the hotel from another beach.

The official gave no further details on the four wounded. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said that the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings.

An Egyptian security official says the six foreign tourists stabbed in an attack in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada include three from Serbia, two from Ukraine and one from Poland.

The official says the attacker stabbed the tourists in the face, neck, and feet. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

He did not provide more details.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said the assailant was arrested immediately after Friday's stabbings. It says the initial investigation shows the man sneaked into a hotel by swimming from a nearby beach and attacked the tourists. The motive for his attack was not known.

The attack came hours after five policemen were shot to death in Cairo's twin city of Giza when suspected Islamic militants opened fire on their vehicle early in the morning.

Egypt's state-run news agency says gunmen have attacked a security checkpoint in Cairo, killing five security forces.

MENA quotes an Interior Ministry statement as saying the gunmen attacked the checkpoint Friday in the Badrashin area in Giza, part of Greater Cairo.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Insurgents have carried out a number of attacks in Egypt since the 2013 military ouster of an elected Islamist president. The violence has been concentrated in the northern Sinai Peninsula, but there have also been several attacks on the mainland, including in the capital.