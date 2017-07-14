The Latest: Trump salutes US Bastille Day parade troops

PARIS — The Latest on France's Bastille Day celebrations (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has saluted as U.S. troops pass during the French Bastille Day parade commemorating the 100th anniversary of the American entry into World War I.

Trump is the guest of honour , invited by French President Emmanuel Macron for Friday's display of French military might.

The two men could be seen talking animatedly as U.S. and French fighter jets roared overhead.

Eight U.S. planes joined the parade, along with a detachment of 145 troops on the ground.

___

10:45 a.m.

French and American fighter jets are flying over Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

The centerpiece of Friday's Bastille Day parade, the military jets flew low over the reviewing stands where U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron were seated.

The parade will feature a total of 63 military planes flying at just 1,000 feet (305 metres ).

___

10:20 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has ridden in an open-top camouflaged military vehicle surrounded by cavalry as he reviewed the troops along the Champs-Elysees avenue.

Macron, who invited President Donald Trump to France's Bastille Day celebrations, headed toward the main viewing stands as the American leader arrived. The two are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

The traditional display of military might comes amid tight security, following two years of Islamic extremist attacks in France.

___

9:30 a.m.

Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honour to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I.

Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue was emptied as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk. The wide boulevard has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, most recently last month when a man crashed his car into a convoy of gendarmes.