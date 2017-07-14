The Latest: Former student 'sorry' for fatal school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on the sentencing of a former nursing student for killing seven people at a Northern California vocational college (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The attorney for a former nursing student who has been sentenced to life in prison for killing seven people at a Northern California vocational school says his client is "very, very sorry."

Public Defender David Klaus says One Goh told him he hopes that his sentence will bring "some degree of closure" to all those who were impacted by the 2012 shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland.

An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday gave Goh seven life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In May, Goh pleaded no contest to killing the seven and injuring three others during the April 2, 2012, shooting rampage. He had been eligible for the death penalty before his plea deal.

Goh shot a receptionist and six students and wounded three others.

11:40 a.m.

A disgruntled former nursing student has been sentenced to life in prison for killing seven people at a Northern California vocational college in 2012.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2uncNDF ) that an Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday gave One Goh seven life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Goh had been eligible for the death penalty before his plea deal. In May, he pleaded no contest to killing the seven and injuring three others during an April 2, 2012, rampage at Oikos University in Oakland.

Goh walked onto the campus with a .45- calibre handgun. He took a receptionist to a classroom where he fatally shot her and six students and wounded three others.

He later surrendered to grocery store employees.