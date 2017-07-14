The Latest: Labor officials investigating fatal fall on set

ATLANTA — The Latest on the death of a stuntman on the Georgia set of "The Walking Dead" television show (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Federal labour officials are investigating the on-set fall that led to the death of a stuntman on the hit television show "The Walking Dead."

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed Friday that 33-year-old John Bernecker died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital. Bernecker fell earlier Wednesday on the show's set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometres ) south of Atlanta.

Hawk said Bernecker died from blunt force trauma and that his death is considered accidental.

Michael D'Aquino, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, says the agency has opened an investigation.

"The Walking Dead," the often-gory AMC show based on a comic series about people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.

___

11 a.m.

