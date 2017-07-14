The Latest: Lawmaker charged with sexually assaulting teen

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on a New Hampshire lawmaker charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

The attorney for a New Hampshire lawmaker accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl says his client vehemently denies the allegations.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Friday that 29-year-old Republican state Rep. Eric Schleien (SCHLINE) of Hudson has been charged with a misdemeanour charge of sexual assault and two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

Defence attorney Seth Hipple says Schleien is co-operating with authorities and expects to be fully vindicated. He emphasized the charges are misdemeanours and that no threats or violence are alleged.

The girl told police she agreed to meet Schleien last July to discuss politics but he instead scared her with sexually explicit talk, sucked on her fingers and groped her inner thigh.

___

11:40 a.m.

A New Hampshire lawmaker has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl who told police she agreed to meet him to learn more about politics.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Friday that 29-year-old Republican state Rep. Eric Schleien (SCHLINE) of Hudson has been charged with a misdemeanour charge of sexual assault and two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

Police documents say Schleien approached the teen at an Exeter cafe July 2016 and struck up a conversation about politics. She told police she agreed to see him two days later to continue the discussion, but instead he scared her with sexually explicit talk, grabbed her hand and sucked on her fingers and groped her inner thigh.