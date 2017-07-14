The Latest: Player: Negotiating use of image a human right

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on an antitrust lawsuit by ex-Ohio State football player Chris Spielman against the university (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The ex-Ohio State football player suing the university over improper use of his likeness calls the ability to negotiate use of his name a basic human right.

Linebacker Chris Spielman says Ohio State is more than welcome to always use his name and image any way it wants to.

Spielman told 610-WTVN Radio (http://bit.ly/2tohyIO ) Friday the problem arises when a corporate sponsor is attached to his name and picture without his permission.

Among programs targeted by the class-action lawsuit is a Honda-sponsored collection of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players.

The lawsuit wants the marketing programs stopped and the ex-athletes compensated.

Spielman says he'll donate any share of proceeds he receives directly to the Ohio State athletic department.

___

4:30 p.m.

Ohio State's athletic director says a review is underway of an antitrust lawsuit against the university alleging the improper use of former football players' images in a marketing campaign.

Athletic Director Gene Smith said Friday that the university values its relationships with all its former student-athletes.

Linebacker Chris Spielman filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Columbus on behalf of current and former Ohio State football players

___

1:05 p.m.

One of Ohio State's most famous football stars has sued the university over a marketing program he says used athletes' photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.

Linebacker Chris Spielman filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Columbus on behalf of current and former Ohio State football players, including running back Archie Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and 1975.

The lawsuit wants the marketing programs stopped and the ex-athletes compensated.