The Latest: Police ID some victims of Kentucky crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Latest on a highway crash that killed six people in Kentucky (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say five of the six people killed in a crash on Interstate 65 were from Indiana.

Trooper Jeremy Hodges says the four-vehicle wreck happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Bowling Green.

Police say five of those killed were in a van. They were identified as 77-year-old Robert Hogan, 48-year-old Jonell Boster and 17-year-old Carl Boster, all of Beech Grove, Indiana; and 59-year-old Lonnie Boster and 30-year-old Lonnie D. Boster, both of Indianapolis. Police said a minor in the van was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police didn't release the identity of the sixth person, who was in a different passenger vehicle, pending notification of family.

Two tractor-trailers were also involved. One of the drivers was treated at a hospital and released, and the other wasn't injured.

Trooper Jeremy Hodges said one tractor-trailer and both passenger vehicles were stationary when the other tractor-trailer hit one of the passenger vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.

