UK yacht firm boss guilty over Atlantic capsizing deaths

LONDON — The director of a British yachting management company has been convicted of a safety violation over a 2014 capsizing in the North Atlantic that killed all four crew members on an oceangoing vessel.

A jury found Douglas Innes guilty Friday over the loss of the Cheeki Rafiki. His company, Stormforce Coaching, was also convicted of breaching the Merchant Shipping Act.

Winchester Crown Court jurors in southern England failed to reach a verdict on manslaughter charges against Innes.

The Cheeki Rafiki was returning to England from a regatta in Antigua when the crew reported trouble in May 2014. A helicopter spotted the overturned hull of the 39-foot (12-meter) yacht a week later, 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres ) off the coast of Massachusetts.