UN agency: Asylum requests by Venezuelans surge this year

GENEVA — U.N. officials say more than 52,000 Venezuelans have applied for asylum this year, nearly twice the number in all of 2016, and are urging all sides to renounce violence amid a political crisis.

The U.N. refugee agency says the United States is the top destination for Venezuelan asylum-seekers, with 18,300 requests, followed by 12,960 in Brazil and 11,735 in Argentina.

UNHCR said the overall figures "represent only a fraction of the total number" of people who may need international protection. It estimates that many of the 300,000 Venezuelans in neighbouring Colombia may not register as asylum-seekers and "opt to remain in an irregular situation."