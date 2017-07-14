UN chief calls for urgent dialogue in Venezuela

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for urgent dialogue between Venezuela's government and opposition to curb "violence, abuses and fanaticism" and preserve "an agreed constitutional path."

He says in a statement Friday that there will be no solution if it is imposed from the outside.

In Guterres' words: "The way out is through an agreement, elections and respect for fundamental rights and constitutional powers." He adds that this "must be found by Venezuelans alone, and the international community must support peaceful outcomes based on political dialogue."