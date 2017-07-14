UN chief calls for urgent dialogue in Venezuela
A
A
Share via Email
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for urgent dialogue between Venezuela's government and opposition to curb "violence, abuses and fanaticism" and preserve "an agreed
He says in a statement Friday that there will be no solution if it is imposed from the outside.
In Guterres' words: "The way out is through an agreement, elections and respect for fundamental rights and
More than 90 people have died during three months of political unrest sparked by the Venezuelan Supreme Court's attempt to nullify the opposition-controlled congress. Demonstrations have escalated to protest triple-digit inflation, food shortages, high crime and President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the constitution.