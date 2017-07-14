Uruguay: Recreational pot sales begin July 19 at pharmacies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Legal sales of marijuana for recreational purposes are set to begin next week in Uruguay at a limited number of pharmacies to nearly 5,000 people who have registered as consumers.

The South American nation's Cannabis Regulation and Control Institute said Friday in a statement that pot will be available starting July 19 in 5-gram amounts at 16 pharmacies across the country.

The packaging comes with a security stamp that guarantees authenticity and warnings about the effects of consumption.