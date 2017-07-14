US retail sales fell in June for 2nd straight month

WASHINGTON — Americans curtailed their shopping in June, with less spending at restaurants, department stores and gasoline stations. The spending pullback came despite a healthy job market and suggests that economic growth may remain sluggish.

The Commerce Department says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent after declining 0.1 per cent in May. Retail spending has risen 2.8 per cent over the past 12 months, a relatively modest level of growth given that the sales figures aren't adjusted for inflation.

Sales slipped 0.6 per cent at restaurants and bars, 0.7 per cent at department stores and 1.3 per cent at service stations, reflecting lower gasoline prices. But spending improved 0.4 per cent at non-store retailers and auto dealers. Spending at furnishers also rose.