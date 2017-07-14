US retail sales fell in June for 2nd straight month
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Americans curtailed their shopping in June, with less spending at restaurants, department stores and gasoline stations. The spending pullback came despite a healthy job market and suggests that economic growth may remain sluggish.
The Commerce Department says retail sales fell 0.2
Sales slipped 0.6
The spending figures are closely watched because consumers account for roughly 70
Most Popular
-
Stirring things up: Group of Halifax restaurants say they're doing away with straws, unless you ask
-
Halifax Shipyard holding open house after sections of new patrol vessel move outside
-
Man flown to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after serious ATV crash
-
'Thrilled:' Natal Day chair working to get Sidney Crosby in annual parade