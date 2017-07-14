Would-be Islamic State recruit gets 10 years on gun charge
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man who told an undercover FBI agent about his desire to join the Islamic State overseas or attack a military recruiting
The Washington Post reports Yusuf Wehelie was sentenced Friday. Wehelie's actual crime was possession of firearms by a felon. The 26-year-old from Burke, Virginia, was paid $300 to deliver weapons from one undercover FBI agent to another. Wehelie's attorney argued that he posed no real threat and never made plans to commit a terrorist attack.
Wehelie gained attention several years ago along with his brother, Yahya Wehelie. Both
