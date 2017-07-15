Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolling out the red carpet for Mars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The second person to walk on the moon is rolling out the red carpet for the red planet.
Buzz Aldrin is hosting a sold-out gala for his
Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. He believes people will be able to land on Mars by 2040. That's a goal that NASA shares.
Aldrin's foundation says the gala is the first part of a three-year campaign to help fund advancements that will lead to the future habitation of Mars.