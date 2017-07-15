Congo militia kidnaps US journalist, 11 park guards
KINSHASA, Congo — A Congolese rights group says rebels in the country's eastern Ituri province have kidnapped an American journalist along with 11 Congolese security guards after attacking a security station near a local nature reserve.
No details about the journalist were immediately available. Kidnappings for ransom are common in eastern Congo.
The group called on the military to find those abducted.
It said an attack Saturday by the Mai-Mai in the North Kivu province killed two soldiers.
