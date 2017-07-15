Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death

HILO, Hawaii — A Hawaii father, mother and grandmother are charged with murder after allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl.

Police on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday arrested 49-year-old Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh), 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and 59-year-old Henrietta Stone.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth, reading from a grand jury indictment, says they are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.

Police say officers and firefighters called to the Hilo (hee-low) home found the severely malnourished and unconscious girl lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.