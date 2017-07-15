Hurricane Fernanda strengthens in Pacific, no threat to land

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Fernanda has continued to build strength in the Pacific Ocean but is heading farther out to sea and does not pose any immediate threat to land.

The U.S National Hurricane Center reports that the storm's maximum sustained winds are at 145 mph (230 kph). It is a powerful, Category 4 hurricane.

The centre said Fernanda's eye was about 1,145 miles (1,845 kilometres ) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday. It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph).