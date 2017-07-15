Hurricane Fernanda strengthens in Pacific, no threat to land
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Fernanda has continued to build strength in the Pacific Ocean but is heading farther out to sea and does not pose any immediate threat to land.
The U.S National Hurricane Center reports that the storm's maximum sustained winds are at 145 mph (230 kph). It is a powerful, Category 4 hurricane.
The storm was heading in the general direction of Hawaii, but forecasters said it is expected to lose strength in the coming days.
