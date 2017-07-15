Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'

WASHINGTON — Two of the insurance industry's most powerful organizations say a crucial provision in the Senate Republican health care bill allowing the sale of bare-bones policies is "unworkable in any form."

The criticism was lodged in an unusual joint statement by America's Health Care Plans and the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

It is a blow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's efforts to line up enough Republican votes to push the health care legislation through the Senate next week.