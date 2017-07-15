Serbia says Turkish citizen arrested on terrorism warrant
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police say they have arrested a Turkish citizen wanted for alleged terrorism.
Police said Saturday that the man was arrested at the Horgos border crossing with Serbia's northern
The police statement only identifies the man by his initials, A.R. It adds he was born in 1975. No other details were immediately available.
Police say an extradition procedure is pending.
