Tony Blair says Brexit must be stopped to halt harm to UK
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair says there's a chance Britain won't leave the European Union — and stopping Brexit is "necessary" to avoid severe economic damage.
In an article published Saturday by Blair's Institute for Global Change, he wrote that EU leaders might be willing to "reform and meet us half way" to keep the U.K. in the bloc.
Blair also told Sky News that "every day is bringing us fresh evidence" of Brexit's harm to Britain, with economic growth slowing and the value of the pound down sharply since the June 2016 EU membership referendum.
Blair left office in 2007, and his interventions in British politics are always contentious. He won three successive elections for the Labour Party, but many have not forgiven him for joining the Iraq War.
Most Popular
-
Man claims he ran down someone to save a woman’s life. Now he faces manslaughter charge
-
‘You’re in such good shape’: Trump tells French First Lady Brigitte Macron
-
Lighting should have made pilots aware of potential disaster
-
Life-size cut-outs of breastfeeding moms popping up around northern Ontario city